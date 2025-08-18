BML 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
World

Amnesty says Israel deliberately starving Gaza’s Palestinians

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2025 01:34pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Rights group Amnesty International on Monday accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy” of starvation in Gaza, as the United Nations and aid groups warn of famine in the Palestinian territory.

Israel, while heavily restricting aid allowed into the Gaza Strip, has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation in the 22-month-old war.

In a report citing testimonies of displaced Palestinians and medical staff who treated malnourished children, Amnesty said that “Israel is carrying out a deliberate campaign of starvation in the occupied Gaza Strip.”

The group accused Israel of “systematically destroying the health, well-being and social fabric of Palestinian life”.

“It is the intended outcome of plans and policies that Israel has designed and implemented, over the past 22 months, to deliberately inflict on Palestinians in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction – which is part and parcel of Israel’s ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” Amnesty said.

The report is based on interviews conducted in recent weeks with 19 displaced Gazans sheltering in three makeshift camps as well two medical staff in two hospitals in Gaza City.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military and foreign ministry did not immediately comment on Amnesty’s findings.

Russia bans Amnesty International as ‘undesirable’ organization

In a report issued last week, the Israeli defence ministry’s COGAT, a body overseeing civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, rejected claims of widespread malnutrition in Gaza and disputed figures shared by the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

In April, Amnesty accused Israel of committing a “live-streamed genocide” against Palestinians by forcibly displacing Gazans and creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged territory, claims that Israel dismissed at the time as “blatant lies”.

