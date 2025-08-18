President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have called for collective response to climate change through advancement of Green Pakistan Programme.

In their separate messages on launching of nationwide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive on Monday, they said more than 41 million saplings will be planted across the country during this campaign — between August and October.

The president said at this critical time, when climate change has already brought destruction to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country through floods and cloudbursts, we must act decisively to plant more and more trees, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) media wing reported.

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

“Trees are the lifeline of our environment and one of the strongest defenses against climate change. They clean the air we breathe, enrich the soil that feeds us, regulate our climate, conserve our precious water resources, and provide shelter to countless species of life. Trees lower extreme temperatures, absorb rainwater, and reduce floods and landslides. Every tree planted is a shield against disaster and a source of life for generations,” he said.

He said the Green Pakistan Programme is a national initiative to expand forest cover, rehabilitate degraded lands, restore the balance of nature, and promote nature-based solutions.

President Zardari said the well-being and progress of any nation are grounded in the preservation of its forests and natural environment.

“In this plantation campaign, I urge all citizens to take part in this noble cause and plant saplings to build a greener, cleaner, and more prosperous Pakistan for generations to come,” he said.

PM Shehbaz, in his message, said the government is committed to tree plantation campaign by utilising all available means and natural solutions in order to increase the proportion of forests and soil fertility under its Green Pakistan Programme.

What is cloudburst? Causes, science, role of climate change

“Increasing the rate of tree plantation is essential to protect against the harmful effects of climate change. Pakistan is among the countries most severely affected by climate change. The recent monsoon season’s unusual rainfall and resulting flash floods, along with the loss of life and property, have once again proven that taking precautionary measures against climate change is inevitable for Pakistan.

“The forest cover in Pakistan is only five percent, which is insufficient for the environmental protection of any country,” he said.

He urged the people to develop a sense of responsibility to fulfill this important national, environmental and climate duty.

The prime minister said the tree plantation, with its positive impact on human life, plays a key role in the conservation and growth of country’s invaluable natural resources, flora and fauna.

“Let us unite and participate in this national tree plantation campaign in an organised manner so that a green, healthy, clean, and prosperous Pakistan becomes the destiny of ours and future generations,” he maintained.