China July aluminium imports surge 38% from prior year

BEIJING: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and products in July surged 38.2% from the prior year, customs data showed on Monday.

The world’s top consumer of the light metal imported 360,000 metric tons of unwrought aluminium and products last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

In the first seven months of 2025, China imported a total of 2.33 million tons of unwrought aluminium and products, a rise of 1.5% from the corresponding period in 2024.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 34.2% on-year to 20.06 million tons in July.

The July import has brought the total in the first seven months of the year to 123.26 million tons, up 33.7% year-on-year.