BML 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.17%)
DCL 12.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 185.31 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.56%)
FCCL 50.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.7%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GCIL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
HUBC 160.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.88%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
LOTCHEM 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
MLCF 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.21%)
NBP 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.27%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
PPL 183.99 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.54%)
PREMA 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.21%)
PRL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.69%)
PTC 22.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
SNGP 117.90 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.74%)
SSGC 41.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
TPLP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.49%)
TRG 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.21%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 15,036 Increased By 73.9 (0.49%)
BR30 42,424 Increased By 345.2 (0.82%)
KSE100 147,366 Increased By 874 (0.6%)
KSE30 45,020 Increased By 187.6 (0.42%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rally to decade-high on easing tariff tensions, rotation of funds

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 11:52am

HONG KONG: China stocks jumped to their highest level since 2015 on Monday, extending a months-long rally fuelled in part by receding trade tensions with the US and lifting market capitalization to an all-time peak.

A trade truce between China and the US, which was extended by 90 days last week, has helped to underpin sentiment, while brokers also cite a liquidity-driven uptick in stock prices due to a rotation of funds into equities from bonds.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.2% to 3,740.50 by the midday trading break, marking the highest intraday level since August 18, 2015.

The CSI 300 Index climbed 1.5%, heading towards the biggest gain in over four months and earlier hit the highest level since October 2024.

The Shanghai benchmark has now risen nearly 23% since its early April low, also buoyed by enthusiasm for tech stocks and the global euphoria over advances made in artificial intelligence.

The total market capitalization of over 5,400 China-listed companies has risen above 100 trillion yuan for the first time, reflecting both price appreciation and a surge in listings.

Winnie Wu, Bank of America’s chief China equity analyst, said optimism over geopolitics and Beijing’s policy directions helped drive down the equity risk premium and sustain risk-on sentiment despite the still-weak fundamentals.

“There are renewed hopes on domestic retail flows,” she wrote in a note to clients. Analysts at UBS expect the liquidity-driven bull market rally to continue at least until September, saying: “Most investors see limited downside risk in the stock market for now.”

Leading the rally on Monday, the rare earth sector surged 5.3% to a fresh high since December 2021.

The AI sector jumped 4.8% and the information technology sector rose 2.9%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 0.6% to 25,426.53, the highest since October 2021. The Tech Index rallied 2%, while the EV sector soared 3.2%, with heavyweights BYD, NIO and Xpeng rising 3.2% to 8%.

Long-only funds showed renewed interest in Hong Kong and China stocks, while hedge funds also bought Chinese equities on a net basis at the fastest pace in seven weeks, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks rally to decade-high on easing tariff tensions, rotation of funds

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories