BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 89.02 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.94%)
DCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
DGKC 185.70 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.77%)
FCCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
HUBC 160.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.72%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 87.70 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.04%)
NBP 144.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.44%)
PAEL 42.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.66%)
PIAHCLA 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
POWER 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
PPL 183.25 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (2.12%)
PREMA 40.38 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.64%)
PRL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 117.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.66%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
TRG 57.15 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.46%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,049 Increased By 86.4 (0.58%)
BR30 42,444 Increased By 365.5 (0.87%)
KSE100 147,353 Increased By 861.6 (0.59%)
KSE30 45,012 Increased By 179.2 (0.4%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares fall, dragged down by chip stocks on US tariff plans

Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean shares declined on Monday, dragged down by local chip...
Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 11:47am

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares declined on Monday, dragged down by local chip stocks following reports US President Donald Trump will unveil tariffs on semiconductor imports in the coming weeks. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The blue-chip KOSPI lost 39.60 points, or 1.23%, to 3,186.06 as of 03:40 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.61% and peer SK Hynix shed 2.44%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2.16%.

  • Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia gave up 0.46% and 1.16%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 0.49% and drugmaker Samsung BioLogics slipped 0.48%.

  • On Friday, US President Donald Trump said he would announce tariffs on imports of steel and semiconductor chips in the coming weeks.

  • Meanwhile, South Korean shipper HMM rose more than 7% after announcing a share buyback plan of up to 2.1 trillion won ($1.5 billion).

  • Of the total 934 traded issues, 177 advanced and 723 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 290.8 billion won.

  • The won was quoted at 1,383.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% higher than Friday’s close of 1,389.5.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,383.4 per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,380.6.

  • The KOSPI has risen 32.78% so far this year.

  • The won has strengthened 6.4% against the dollar year-to-date.

  • In the money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds eased 0.09 point to 107.39.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 2.4 basis points to 2.422%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.5 basis points to 2.831%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares fall, dragged down by chip stocks on US tariff plans

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz call for collective response to climate change

Two new polio cases push Pakistan’s 2025 tally to 21

PSX records gains as KSE-100 crosses 147,000

‘Heavy monsoon rains’ likely to batter Karachi, other parts of Sindh till Friday

SBP chief says low domestic savings key structural challenge

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil prices climb after US adviser says India’s Russian crude buying has to stop

Zelenskyy returns to site of stunning Oval Office shouting match

Pakistan’s Zarea successfully exports first consignment to UAE

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

Read more stories