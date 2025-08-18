BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.70 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.23%)
FCCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.73%)
HUBC 159.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.41%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.05%)
NBP 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.27%)
PAEL 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.59%)
PREMA 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.83%)
SSGC 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
TELE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.92%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 14,994 Increased By 32.1 (0.21%)
BR30 42,185 Increased By 106.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 146,885 Increased By 393.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 44,831 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
Google agrees $36 million fine for anti-competitive deals with Australia telcos

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:40am

SYDNEY: Google agreed on Monday to pay a A$55 million ($35.8 million) fine in Australia after the consumer watchdog found it had hurt competition by paying the country’s two largest telcos to pre-install its search application on Android phones, excluding rival search engines.

The fine extends a bumpy period for the Alphabet-owned internet giant in Australia, where last week a court mostly ruled against it in a lawsuit brought by Fortnite maker Epic Games accusing Google and Apple of preventing rival application stores in their operating systems.

Google’s YouTube was also last month added to an Australian ban on social media platforms admitting users aged under 16, reversing an earlier decision to exempt the video-sharing site.

On anti-competitive tie-ups with Australian telcos, the country’s consumer watchdog on Monday said Google struck deals with Telstra and Optus, under which the tech giant shared with them advertising revenue generated from Google Search on Android devices between late 2019 and early 2021.

Google admitted the arrangement had a substantial impact on competition from rival search engines, and has stopped signing similar deals while also agreeing to the fine, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) added.

“Today’s outcome … created the potential for millions of Australians to have greater search choice in the future, and for competing search providers to gain meaningful exposure to Australian consumers,” ACCC Chair Gina-Cass Gottlieb said.

Google and the ACCC have jointly submitted to the Federal Court that Google should pay the A$55 million fine.

The court must still decide if the penalty is appropriate, the ACCC said, but the cooperation between the regulator and Google has helped avoid lengthy litigation.

A Google spokesperson said the company was pleased to resolve the ACCC’s concerns which involved “provisions that haven’t been in our commercial agreements for some time”.

“We are committed to providing Android device makers more flexibility to pre-load browsers and search apps, while preserving the offerings and features that help them innovate, compete with Apple, and keep costs low,” the spokesperson added.

A Telstra spokesperson referred Reuters to an earlier statement saying it and Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications, had fully cooperated with the ACCC and promised not to sign agreements with Google to pre-install its search product since 2024.

SingTel was not immediately available for comment.

