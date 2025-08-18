BML 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
DGKC 184.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.12%)
FCCL 49.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
GCIL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.9%)
HUBC 159.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.4%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
MLCF 86.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.07%)
NBP 145.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-0.76%)
PAEL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
POWER 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.59%)
PREMA 39.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.28%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 118.01 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.84%)
SSGC 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 57.41 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.92%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Increased By 32.1 (0.21%)
BR30 42,185 Increased By 106.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 146,885 Increased By 393.3 (0.27%)
KSE30 44,831 Decreased By -1.2 (-0%)
India’s stock benchmarks set to open higher on easing oil woes, GST reforms

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 08:35am

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Monday, buoyed by cooling Russian oil supply concerns after a meeting between the U.S. and Russian Presidents and New Delhi’s proposed goods and services tax reforms.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,984 as of 8:46 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open about 1.4% above Thursday’s close of 24,631.3.

Indian markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

Following his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump appeared more aligned with Moscow on seeking a Ukraine peace deal instead of a ceasefire first.

Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders on Monday to hammer out details of possible security guarantees for Kyiv, though actual proposals are vague as yet.

Oil prices slipped after the U.S. refrained from imposing new measures to curb Russian oil exports, following Trump-Putin’s Friday meeting.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Friday he did not need to consider retaliatory tariffs yet on countries buying Russian oil, such as China, but might “in two or three weeks”, easing fears of supply disruption.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is the largest buyer of Russian oil, followed by India. A fall in prices is positive for importers of the commodity, such as India.

Separately, shares of car makers could rise after Reuters reported the government proposed lowering the GST on small cars to 18% from 28%.

Alongside easing worries over Russian oil imports, the Indian government’s announcement of sweeping tax reforms to boost the economy amid the trade conflict with the U.S. also boosted sentiment, analysts said.

The S&P Global’s ratings upgrade, reiterating India’s macro stability, is also likely to aid risk sentiment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) offloaded Indian stocks worth 19.27 billion rupees ($220.2 million) on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased stocks worth 38.96 billion rupees, taking their buying streak to 29 sessions.

Indian stocks

