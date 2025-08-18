BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi has lauded the remarkable role of Pakistan’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and national leadership in the country’s victory during the May war against India.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India”, organised by the Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday, the minister said that every move, decision, and plan of the enemy was intercepted in advance during the conflict.

Interior minister said that the current political and administrative setup in Pakistan should continue for the country’s stability and progress.

Pak-India conflict: Indian opposition assails Modi for failures

Naqvi said it was a major challenge for the government to provide evidence to the world, including wreckage of Indian jet fighters shot down by Pakistani forces. He noted with pride that within minutes of the operation, not only images but also videos of the destroyed aircraft were available, strengthening Pakistan’s stance globally.

Paying tribute to the ‘hidden soldiers’, who worked in secrecy, the interior minister said the nation also witnessed divine help during the war. He cited the example of seven missiles fired by Indian forces towards a Pakistani military base, none of which hit the target. Similarly, despite repeated attempts, Indian strikes failed to damage Pakistan’s bases, except for one where Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom.

“Faith, belief, and determination are weapons that invite the help of Allah,” he remarked, adding that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir responded to Indian aggression with courage and conviction. He informed the audience that Pakistan’s forces successfully struck multiple targets inside India and achieved all their objectives.

Recalling a meeting with a Saudi delegation during the war, Naqvi said the Field Marshal had drawn a comparison, describing India as a “shining car” and Pakistan as a “loaded dumper”, making it clear what happens when the two collide.

He highlighted the unity and coordination of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, in contrast to India’s conflicting narratives during the conflict. He accused Indian leaders Ajit Doval and Amit Shah of being the real architects behind the “drama” staged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, warning that they would eventually bring India to ruin.

The minister appreciated the unity demonstrated by all national political parties during the war and pointed out that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s voice was heard globally, while the Indian delegation faced difficulties abroad.

He further accused India of openly supporting terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing that Pakistan possesses concrete evidence of Indian involvement.

Naqvi warned that Pakistan would continue to pursue India until the Kashmiris are granted their right to self-determination as pledged in UN resolutions once signed by India’s former prime minister. He said despite immense international pressure after Indian jets were downed, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir stood firm and gave a strong response to India.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

