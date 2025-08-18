BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-18

Sterling climbs versus dollar

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

LONDON: Sterling rose against a weakening dollar on Friday and was set to end the week higher after upbeat economic data and a hawkish rate cut by the Bank of England.

Sterling, which has gained 8.5% this year against the dollar, was last up 0.15% at $1.3549. It hit a session peak of $1.3594 on Thursday, the highest since July 7. It was about to end the week with a 0.70% rise.

The greenback slipped, after rising the day before, as investors remained cautious about the rate outlook ahead of import price data.

“RBC BlueBay retains a negative view on UK assets but doesn’t think that gilts are an attractive short at the time being due to valuation,” said Mark Dowding, BlueBay chief investment officer, RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

“However, should sterling continue its recent rally as hopes for further BoE rate cuts fade, then the pound may be an attractive way to express a structurally negative view on the dynamics within the UK over the months to come,” he added.

Dowding expects inflation to remain around 4%, even as the economy grapples with negligible growth.

The Bank of England cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% last week, but only after a narrow 5-4 vote. That suggested the BoE may adopt a cautious stance on further cuts due to persistent inflation concerns, even as job losses worsen.

The euro rose against the pound after recent falls, and was last up 0.19% at 86.22 pence. It hit 87.69 pence late last month, its highest since May 2023. The single currency was also set for a weekly drop of 0.35%.

Some analysts flagged that the positive impact on the pound from Thursday’s stronger headline growth could be dampened somewhat by the less favourable breakdown of expenditure.

Growth was mainly driven by increases in government consumption and the other category of gross capital formation, which includes changes in inventories, while private consumption and business investment were weaker than expected.

