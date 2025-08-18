Possible torrential rains in Punjab: Punjab CM asks stakeholders to remain alert

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed all stakeholders including district administrations, PDMA, Police, and Rescue 1122 to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures well in time in view of possible torrential rains in Punjab. She directed Deputy Commissioners and other relevant officers to be present in the field, and said, “Deputy Commissioners should ensure implementation of instructions issued by PDMA Punjab.”

Chief Minister directed to take necessary measures to cope with the threat of cloudburst in Upper Punjab. She directed the authorities concerned to make advance arrangements to prevent possible flood torrents in Koh-e-Sulaiman river valleys, besides taking special measures in Murree, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Koh-e-Sulaiman districts in this regard.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed to impose a ban on tourist travel to Murree and adjoining areas as a precautionary measures. She directed the authorities concerned, “Restrict movement of tourists in view of cloudbursts, land sliding and torrential rains.” On her directions, PDMA Punjab has been immediately mobilized, and is active in providing the required resources. She has directed the Deputy Commissioners concerned to remain in contact with PDMA authorities to take preventive measures in view of fear of unusual increase in rivers flow due to torrential rains On her directions, boats, life jackets and other equipment have been provided to populations living around waterways. She said, “Immediate evacuation of citizens from riverbed should be ensured.” She directed to ensure a ban on bathing in rivers, canals and streams in view of flooding.

Chief Minister directed police patrolling on banks of rivers and streams, and said, “Parents should prevent their children from going near rivers and streams.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025