BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-18

One killed, several injured as Awam Express derails

APP Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

ISLAMABAD: At least one passenger was killed and several others were injured when four bogies of the Awam Express, travelling from Lahore to Karachi derailed near Lodhran Railway Station in wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred due to a brake failure.

A railway official informed that the malfunction caused the train to lose control, leading to the derailment of four bogies near Lodhran Railway Station and claimed one life on the spot while other several injured, media news channels reported.

The official added that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and to assess any possible negligence.

Awam Express

Comments

200 characters

