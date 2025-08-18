One killed, several injured as Awam Express derails

ISLAMABAD: At least one passenger was killed and several others were injured when four bogies of the Awam Express, travelling from Lahore to Karachi derailed near Lodhran Railway Station in wee hours of Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred due to a brake failure.

A railway official informed that the malfunction caused the train to lose control, leading to the derailment of four bogies near Lodhran Railway Station and claimed one life on the spot while other several injured, media news channels reported.

The official added that an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause and to assess any possible negligence.