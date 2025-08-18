BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-18

Synergy Group records 15 wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

Published 18 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: Synergy Group, Pakistan’s largest integrated marketing communications conglomerate, has once again demonstrated its creative leadership at the prestigious Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards, securing a total of 15 accolades across multiple categories. The Group’s subsidiaries, Synchronize Media, Synite Digital and Synergy Advertising, were recognized for award-winning campaigns developed for leading national and international brands.

Synergy Advertising won two Metal Dragons for the LPG Blue: Jiyo Naye Andaaz Se campaign, along with seven Black Dragons recognizing work for Pakistan State Oil, Yango Pakistan, and Hyundai Nishat Motor Pakistan. For Synchronize Media, the agency earned two Black Dragons for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Pakistan and one for the State Bank of Pakistan.

Synite Digital was honored for its work on My Suzuki My Story – Season 4 and the Empowering You campaign for Voltaic Solar Power. The agency also received three Black Dragons, two for its campaigns for Pak Suzuki Motor Company and one for Faysal Bank.

Speaking on the wins, Synergy Group Chairman and CEO Ahmed Kapadia said: “At Synergy, we have always believed that advertising is not just about selling a product, it is about inspiring change, creating conversations and setting new benchmarks for the industry. These are not just recognitions, they are the result of relentless creativity, strategic thinking and the passion of our people. I am proud of the talent and dedication within our team, and I am confident that we will continue to push boundaries and redefine what excellence means in Pakistan’s marketing and advertising landscape.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Synergy Group Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards

