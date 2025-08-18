International Industries unveils a bold new brand identity

KARACHI: International Industries Limited, Pakistan’s leading manufacturer of steel, stainless steel, and polymer pipes and tubes, has unveiled its refreshed brand identity. The transformation represents the company’s new vision of ‘building dreams together’ — capturing the company’s 77-year legacy while radiating a modern outlook to meet the evolving needs of today and tomorrow.

For over seven decades, International Industries Limited has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s industrial growth. Being a publicly listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, it has consistently been ranked among the Top 25 Companies in the country. Its products have been exported to more than 60 countries across the globe, making it a trusted name in infrastructure, energy, housing, and industry worldwide.

The company has earned multiple accolades in corporate governance, sustainability, and industrial excellence, and continues to align with international standards of safety, environment, and quality. The refreshed identity reflects not only the evolution of its legacy but also the determination to reinforce its impact not only on Pakistan’s industrial future, but also the global market.

With this new identity, International Industries reaffirms its commitment to innovation and growth, while staying anchored in the foundation that has defined it for over 77 years: trust.

