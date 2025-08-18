FPCCI achievement awards ceremony: ‘Marka-e-Economy’ launched

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori declared the launch of Marka-e-Economy at the 12th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony held at Governor House Karachi.

Addressing the business community, he said the nation had already won the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), and now it was time to begin the Marka-e-Economy.

He urged industrialists to step forward with greater investment, exports, and job creation, stressing that just as the enemy was defeated with unity and determination, Pakistan’s economy must now be strengthened with the same spirit.

The Governor announced the establishment of a Marka-e-Economy Cell, to be supervised by a Grade-20 officer, to address the concerns of industrialists and traders, with special focus on small businesses.

Paying tribute to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and S.M. Tanveer, the Governor said, “We are a victorious nation. We have defeated a country five times stronger than us, and our armed forces have proven that the defence of Pakistan is in capable hands. Just as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stands firmly with the business community, now it is time for the business community to stand with Pakistan.”

The 12th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony was hosted by FPCCI at Governor House, attended by hundreds of representatives from the business sector, along with senior MQM-P leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaimkhani, and other dignitaries. Achievement Awards were presented to exporters, industrialists, entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and social figures for their outstanding services. A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Sheikh Muhammad Ikram for his lifelong contributions to business and social welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, S.M. Tanveer said Governor Kamran Khan Tessori had won the hearts of people through his unmatched initiatives.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh added that FPCCI is the apex body representing over 280 chambers and trade associations nationwide, and that the Governor has been working tirelessly for the business community, resolving their issues on a priority basis. He also highlighted that despite challenges, the business community had kept the economy running, provided employment, and sustained tax revenues. He pledged that FPCCI would become the government’s partner in achieving the $100 billion export target.

The program was formally hosted under the leadership of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief UBG, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President FPCCI, along with Vice Presidents and members of the Executive Committee.

