BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-18

FPCCI achievement awards ceremony: ‘Marka-e-Economy’ launched

Recorder Report Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 06:54am

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori declared the launch of Marka-e-Economy at the 12th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony held at Governor House Karachi.

Addressing the business community, he said the nation had already won the Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth), and now it was time to begin the Marka-e-Economy.

He urged industrialists to step forward with greater investment, exports, and job creation, stressing that just as the enemy was defeated with unity and determination, Pakistan’s economy must now be strengthened with the same spirit.

The Governor announced the establishment of a Marka-e-Economy Cell, to be supervised by a Grade-20 officer, to address the concerns of industrialists and traders, with special focus on small businesses.

Paying tribute to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and S.M. Tanveer, the Governor said, “We are a victorious nation. We have defeated a country five times stronger than us, and our armed forces have proven that the defence of Pakistan is in capable hands. Just as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stands firmly with the business community, now it is time for the business community to stand with Pakistan.”

The 12th FPCCI Achievement Awards Ceremony was hosted by FPCCI at Governor House, attended by hundreds of representatives from the business sector, along with senior MQM-P leaders Dr. Farooq Sattar, Anees Qaimkhani, and other dignitaries. Achievement Awards were presented to exporters, industrialists, entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs, and social figures for their outstanding services. A posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Sheikh Muhammad Ikram for his lifelong contributions to business and social welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, S.M. Tanveer said Governor Kamran Khan Tessori had won the hearts of people through his unmatched initiatives.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh added that FPCCI is the apex body representing over 280 chambers and trade associations nationwide, and that the Governor has been working tirelessly for the business community, resolving their issues on a priority basis. He also highlighted that despite challenges, the business community had kept the economy running, provided employment, and sustained tax revenues. He pledged that FPCCI would become the government’s partner in achieving the $100 billion export target.

The program was formally hosted under the leadership of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI; S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief UBG, Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President FPCCI, along with Vice Presidents and members of the Executive Committee.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy jobs FPCCI investments industrialists Kamran tessori Marka e Economy

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI achievement awards ceremony: ‘Marka-e-Economy’ launched

Chinese CPEC IPPs press govt for Rs475bn dues

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Afghanistan urged to end anti-Pakistan policies

Flood-affected people: KP govt explains approach to challenge

Additional relief goods being dispatched on PM’s order

Read more stories