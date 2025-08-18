BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
250 flee as Turkish rescuers battle wildfire in Gallipoli

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:08am

ISTANBUL: More than 250 people were evacuated overnight as a wildfire raged on the Gallipoli peninsula flanking the Dardanelles Strait, where Turkish firefighters were battling Sunday to quench the blaze, officials said.

The fire began on Saturday in the northwestern province of Canakkale, and spread quickly due to high winds in the hills near the town of Gelibolu, on the shores of the busy shipping strait.

“As a precaution, 251 residents from five villages were relocated to safe areas,” Canakkale governor Omer Toraman wrote on X.

Footage showed the hillsides illuminated by bright flames while huge clouds of smoke poured into the night air.

Toraman said the province, a popular destination for tourists visiting the ancient ruins of Troy, as well as the Gallipoli battleground where thousands of soldiers died in World War I, had suffered “extremely severe drought” over the past year.

