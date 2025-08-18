BML 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
CPHL 88.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
DGKC 184.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.26%)
FCCL 50.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
GCIL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.26%)
HUBC 159.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.87%)
MLCF 86.98 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.2%)
NBP 146.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.59%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.54%)
PIAHCLA 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 181.31 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.04%)
PREMA 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
PRL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SNGP 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.57%)
SSGC 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TPLP 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TREET 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
TRG 57.55 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.17%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 15,019 Increased By 57.2 (0.38%)
BR30 42,290 Increased By 211.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 147,023 Increased By 531 (0.36%)
KSE30 44,890 Increased By 57.3 (0.13%)
Aug 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-08-18

DR Congo peace plan shared with govt, M23 militia: Qatar

AFP Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 07:42am

DOHA: A draft agreement to end fighting between the Democratic Republic of Congo’s army and the Rwanda-backed M23 militia has been shared with the government in Kinshasa and the armed group, a Qatari official with knowledge of the negotiations said Sunday.

The official involved in mediation efforts announced the “preparation and sharing of a draft peace agreement with both parties as part of the ongoing Doha process”, with Doha set to host “an important round of negotiations” soon.

The Congolese government and the M23 signed a declaration of principles on July 19 in Qatar, aiming to ink a peace deal by August 18. The Qatari official said that timeline had not been met but “both parties have responded positively to the facilitator and expressed a willingness to continue negotiations”.

Qatar DR Congo M23 militia

Comments

200 characters

DR Congo peace plan shared with govt, M23 militia: Qatar

Chinese CPEC IPPs press Pakistan govt for Rs475bn dues

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Telecom services gradually normalising: PTA

Oil falls on easing Russia supply concerns after Trump-Putin meet

Digitising economy top govt policy: PM

OGDCL commissions Jhal Magsi Project in Balochistan

India-Pakistan conflict: Naqvi heaps praise on armed forces, intelligence agencies

Tax frauds and smuggling gangs: FTO seeks action against FBR officers

LHC-IHC DBs to hear all tax, financial cases directly

Heavy rains, floods claim 313 lives across KP

Read more stories