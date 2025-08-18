BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan

Installation ceremony of Faisalabad Rotary Club held

Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2025 05:32am

FAISALABAD: The installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Faisalabad City was held at a local hotel, which was presided over by Muhammad Atif Munir and the club’s secretary Adil Qureshi formally assisted in the proceedings of the meeting.

The meeting was conducted with a change of seat and the newly arrived President Muhammad Adnan Khan was warmly welcomed by the club members and was entrusted with the chair of the presidency.

Senior Rotarian Muhammad Atiq Haral, Dr. Professor Khalid Hassan, Muhammad Nawaz Khalid Arabi attended the club meeting as special guest speakers and discussed in detail the performance of the Rotary Club.

During this meeting, Club President Muhammad Adnan Khan said that we will work day and night for the development of the country along with government representatives in polio and charity work. The Rotary Club will also make every effort to obtain a grant from Rotary International in this regard to eradicate polio, so that basic facilities can be provided for the eradication of polio.

