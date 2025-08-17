Pakistan has video evidence of downed six Indian aircraft, says Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday that Pakistan has video evidence of six Indian aircraft, which were shot down during the recent military conflict between the two neighbouring nuclear states.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by the Professor Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, titled ‘Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India’, the minister stressed that the country’s intelligence and defense preparedness outmatched India at every level.

Naqvi said, “We have videos of six Indian aircraft that were shot down.” He said it was decided that no announcement would be made until field evidence was obtained, “and believe me, we had it within minutes.”

Naqvi credited Pakistan’s intelligence agencies for providing real-time information during the conflict. “Every decision made in India, every flight their aircraft took — we knew in advance. This was the extraordinary work of our intelligence agencies, the silent warriors who rarely get the credit they deserve,” he said.

He also spoke of divine protection, recounting an incident in which seven Indian missiles targeted a major Pakistani base but failed to hit it. “Some missiles fell short, some landed to the side, but none hit the base. It was nothing short of a miracle,” he added. In contrast, Naqvi said that Pakistan’s retaliatory missile strikes hit India’s largest oil storage facility with precision.

The interior minister praised Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership, saying he led with great courage and bravery.

“At that time, a delegation from the Saudi government visited Pakistan. The delegation had come from India to Pakistan, seeking peace. The field marshal told them: ‘India is like a shining Mercedes, but we are like a dumper truck loaded with stones. Now imagine what will happen when the two collide.’ The members of the delegation remained silent,” he said.

The minister also highlighted that for the first time, the army, air force, and navy devised a joint strategy and fought the war under one plan. Whereas, he said India’s each service chief reported separately to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “…their viewpoints were entirely different and split. The result was before the world.”

Naqvi said that two key figures behind India’s strategy were National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Minister Amit Shah, not Modi himself. “These two will be responsible for Modi’s downfall and for the damage they are bringing to India,” he warned.

He also emphasised political unity within Pakistan during the conflict, stating that all parties stood together. “The Indian delegation failed to lobby international support, particularly in the U.S., while Pakistan’s diplomatic front, led by the PPP chairman, was far more effective,” he said.

Naqvi further stated India sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, and used post-9/11 narratives to delegitimise the Kashmiri freedom movement.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.