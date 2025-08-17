Heavy downpours, flash floods likely across Pakistan in next 24 hours: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that the current active monsoon system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across the country over the next 24 hours, with a high risk of urban flooding and landslides in several regions.

The federal capital is set to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with occasional breaks, the NDMA said in a handout.

In Punjab, widespread thunderstorms are expected. The Potohar and northeastern districts, including Rawalpindi, Attock, Lahore, and Sialkot, are on high alert for urban flooding due to heavy rainfall. Scattered thunderstorms are also forecast for central and southern districts, with isolated light rain expected in areas like Bahawalpur, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan.

NDMA warns of heavier rains as Pakistan flood toll hits 653

Northern and upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, Buner, and Mansehra, are at risk of flash floods and landslides from heavy rainfall. The Peshawar valley and southern districts like DI Khan and Bannu can also expect scattered to heavy rainfall.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is bracing for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in districts like Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, which may trigger landslides and flash floods. Isolated rainfall is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), with a risk of debris flows and local flooding in valleys.

In Sindh, coastal areas including Karachi, Thatta, and Badin will see intermittent showers and thunderstorms, while central and upper regions are likely to experience isolated to scattered moderate to heavy rainfall under hot and humid conditions. In Balochistan, eastern and coastal districts such as Lasbela, Khuzdar, and Gwadar are expecting scattered rainfall, with isolated light rain in northern and central parts of the province.

The local administrations and citizens are advised to take all necessary precautions.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik warned that three more monsoon spells are expected in the coming weeks, with rainfall intensity forecast to be 50 percent higher than normal.

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

“Urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other major cities,” the NDMA chairman stated.

He confirmed that 313 lives have been lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts, including Buner, Bajaur and Battagram, while additional deaths were reported from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

Haider noted that the monsoon system, expanded by extreme summer heat, will continue until early September. He added that surveys will be conducted to assess damages, and restoration of communication infrastructure will be prioritised.

Relief packages will be distributed in high-casualty districts, while search operations for missing persons are ongoing, he said. The NDMA will also coordinate with the Communications and Housing ministries for infrastructure rehabilitation.