BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NDMA warns of heavier rains as Pakistan flood toll hits 653

BR Web Desk Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 03:43pm

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday warned that three more monsoon spells are expected in the coming weeks, with rainfall intensity forecast to be 50 percent higher than normal.

“Urban flooding is likely in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other major cities,” NDMA Chairman Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik said at a press conference in Islamabad.

He confirmed that 313 lives have been lost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts, including Buner, Bajaur and Battagram, while additional deaths were reported from Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

Haider noted that the monsoon system, expanded by extreme summer heat, will continue until early September. He added that surveys will be conducted to assess damages, and restoration of communication infrastructure will be prioritised.

Relief packages will be distributed in high-casualty districts, while search operations for missing persons are ongoing, he said. The NDMA will also coordinate with the Communications and Housing ministries for infrastructure rehabilitation.

“This scale of loss is part of climate change impacts. As a nation, we must collectively confront these challenges,” Haider stressed, adding that the next two weeks’ focus will be on northern Punjab, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He underlined that early warning systems are critical to minimising future damage.

NDMA’s warning comes hours after the Director General of PDMA KP, Asfandyar Khattak, told media that the death toll from flash floods in KP has crossed 300, with Buner district suffering the heaviest losses.

NDMA flash floods floods in KP

Comments

200 characters

NDMA warns of heavier rains as Pakistan flood toll hits 653

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Passenger killed, 21 injured as Awam Express derails near Lodhran

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Journalist Khawar Hussain dies mysteriously in Sanghar

Over 300 dead, hundreds missing as floods devastate KP: PDMA

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan squads for UAE T20I tri-series, Asia Cup

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

Power plant south of Yemeni capital hit by ‘aggression’, Houthi-run TV says

Read more stories