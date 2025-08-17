Over 300 dead, hundreds missing as floods devastate KP: PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday that the death toll from flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has crossed 300, with Buner district suffering the heaviest losses.

“As many as 213 deaths and 126 injuries have been reported in Buner alone, while 156 houses were damaged,” PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak told reporters at a press briefing in Peshawar.

He said that at least 1500 people may still be buried under debris in Buner, adding that similar fears exist in Shangla. Continuous rainfall has delayed helicopter operations, he noted.

The government has allocated Rs500 million to the Buner district administration for relief efforts, while 54 trucks of food and relief items have been dispatched, according to Khattak. He added that all districts remain on high alert.

Rescue authorities also gave an update on operations across the province. “So far, 300 bodies have been recovered and 510 people have been rescued alive from floodwaters,” said Rescue 1122 Director General Tayyab Abdullah.

He said 176 rescue units and 60 emergency points have been set up along riverbanks, with 1,800 personnel and 264 divers deployed in affected areas. An additional 60 rescuers have been sent to Buner to assist with debris removal, he added.