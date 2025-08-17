BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 300 dead, hundreds missing as floods devastate KP: PDMA

BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2025 03:24pm

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday that the death toll from flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has crossed 300, with Buner district suffering the heaviest losses.

“As many as 213 deaths and 126 injuries have been reported in Buner alone, while 156 houses were damaged,” PDMA Director General Asfandyar Khattak told reporters at a press briefing in Peshawar.

He said that at least 1500 people may still be buried under debris in Buner, adding that similar fears exist in Shangla. Continuous rainfall has delayed helicopter operations, he noted.

The government has allocated Rs500 million to the Buner district administration for relief efforts, while 54 trucks of food and relief items have been dispatched, according to Khattak. He added that all districts remain on high alert.

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Rescue authorities also gave an update on operations across the province. “So far, 300 bodies have been recovered and 510 people have been rescued alive from floodwaters,” said Rescue 1122 Director General Tayyab Abdullah.

He said 176 rescue units and 60 emergency points have been set up along riverbanks, with 1,800 personnel and 264 divers deployed in affected areas. An additional 60 rescuers have been sent to Buner to assist with debris removal, he added.

PDMA floods in KP KP death toll

Comments

200 characters

Over 300 dead, hundreds missing as floods devastate KP: PDMA

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Passenger killed, 21 injured as Awam Express derails near Lodhran

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Journalist Khawar Hussain dies mysteriously in Sanghar

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

NDMA warns of heavier rains as Pakistan flood toll hits 653

No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan squads for UAE T20I tri-series, Asia Cup

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

Power plant south of Yemeni capital hit by ‘aggression’, Houthi-run TV says

Read more stories