PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took personal charge of the country’s response to severe flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other affected areas, as torrential monsoon rains triggered widespread devastation, displaced communities, and blocked key transport routes.

The recent heavy downpours have led to flash floods in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was leading efforts on the ground, with the Prime Minister in “constant contact” with its leadership to monitor the situation and direct resources.

On the Prime Minister’s instructions, the Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, visited flood-affected areas in KP, overseeing the distribution of emergency aid and assessing damage to infrastructure.

In a series of directives issued to relevant authorities, the Prime Minister ordered the immediate acceleration of search and rescue operations, prioritisation of aid delivery, and the swift restoration of road access in areas hit by landslides.

He directed that relief items such as tents, medicines, and emergency healthcare must be provided to affected families “on a priority basis”.

The Prime Minister also directed the authorities to issue early weather alerts to communities in vulnerable areas and ensure preparedness for any potential escalation of the crisis.

Sharif further directed the NDMA to enhance coordination with provincial and regional disaster management bodies across KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJK.

Efforts were also underway to reach travellers stranded on blocked highways, with emergency teams mobilised to restore access and provide assistance, the statement said.

While no official casualty figures have been released, officials have warned the situation could worsen if rain continues in the coming days.

