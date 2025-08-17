BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami add to Galaxy’s rough season

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 11:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi returned from injury Saturday night and finished with a goal and an assist to propel host Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also scored to help Inter Miami (13-5-6, 45 points) bounce back following a 4-1 loss last Sunday against host Orlando City SC and secure a much-needed three points in the chase for the Supporter’s Shield.

Messi, who had missed Miami’s previous three matches across all competitions with a thigh injury, did not start but entered the game at the start of the second half.

With the match knotted 1-1 in the 84th minute, Messi took a ball at the top of the box and delivered one of his signature individual efforts to put Miami ahead for good.

Messi juked past the Galaxy’s Lucas Sanabria and dribbled past another defender before firing a shot on target from distance past Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Micovic.

Five minutes later, another rush upfield ended with Messi delivering a beautiful back heel to Suarez, who knocked another ball home to secure the club’s first league win since July 19.

It was Suarez’s first goal in run of play in his past nine matches across all competitions and sixth in league play this season.

A rough campaign following an MLS Cup championship last year continued for the Galaxy (3-16-7, 16 points), who are winless in their past four league matches – although LA will play Pachuca of Mexico in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Despite Messi’s presence, the Galaxy gave themselves a chance to secure at least a point when Joseph Paintsil equalized the match in the 59th minute on his own brilliant individual effort.

Paintsil dribbled past two defenders and ripped a shot that bounced off Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari and into the net.

But Messi answered in the clutch with his MLS-leading 19th goal.

Despite outshooting LA 28-5 and 8-3 on shots on goal, Inter Miami didn’t find the back of the net until Alba scored in the 43rd minute off a great through ball by Sergio Busquets.

Suarez hit the post on a strong attempt early in the match, and Miami had a goal by Telasco Segovia disallowed after a review determined he was offside. Reuters

Lionel Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami add to Galaxy’s rough season

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Passenger killed, 21 injured as Awam Express derails near Lodhran

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

No Babar, Rizwan in Pakistan squads for UAE T20I tri-series, Asia Cup

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

Power plant south of Yemeni capital hit by ‘aggression’, Houthi-run TV says

US-India trade talks scheduled for August called off, source says

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Read more stories