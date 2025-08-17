BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Power plant south of Yemeni capital hit by ‘aggression’, Houthi-run TV says

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 11:01am

CAIRO: A power plant south of the Yemeni capital Sanaa was hit by an “aggression”, knocking some of its generators out of service, the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported on early Sunday.

The Yemeni channel did not identify the source of the reported “aggression”.

Teams were working to put out a fire caused by the incident, Al Masirah added, citing a source in civil defence as saying.

At least two explosions were heard earlier in Sanaa, residents said.

Israel has been bombing Yemen in what it says is in response to the Iran-aligned Houthis’ attacks on Israel.

The Yemeni group has been firing missiles towards Israel, most of which has been intercepted, in what they describe as support to Palestinians during the war in Gaza.

Israeli military has recently attacked Yemen, attempting to assassinate senior Houthi figure, Israeli media says

The US and the UK. had also previously launched attacks against the Houthis in Yemen.

In May, the US announced a surprise deal with the Houthis where it agreed to stop a bombing campaign against them in return for an end to the group’s shipping attacks, though the Houthis said the deal did not include sparing Israel.

