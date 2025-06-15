World
Israeli military has recently attacked Yemen, attempting to assassinate senior Houthi figure, Israeli media says
CAIRO: The Israeli media said on Saturday that the Israeli military recently attacked Yemen, attempting to assassinate senior Houthi figure.
Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli attack
The Houthis, who control parts of Yemen, have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships plying the Red Sea since November 2023, in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
