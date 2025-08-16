BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Russia launches 85 attack drones, ballistic missile on Ukraine overnight, Ukraine says

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2025 10:26am

Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile targeting Ukraine’s territory, Ukraine’s Air Force said on Saturday.

Frontline territories in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the overnight strikes, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It said its air defence units destroyed 61 of the drones.

Ukraine’s drone attack kills three, targets Moscow, Russia says

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in its daily morning report that 139 clashes had taken place on the front line over the past day.

