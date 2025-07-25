BML 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-25

Dar highlights Pakistan’s potential in fintech, digital banking

APP Published July 25, 2025 Updated July 25, 2025 07:12am

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Thursday met with leading investment, banking and IT professionals here, wherein he highlighted Pakistan’s potential in fintech, infrastructure, sustainable finance, digitization and tokenization of assets, and digital banking.

The deputy prime minister pointed to ongoing reforms, rapid digitalization, and enhanced compliance with global AML/CFT standards, all of which were contributing to stronger investor confidence.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic indicators, including the first current account surplus in 14 years, diminishing inflation, and upgrades in sovereign credit ratings by global agencies.

DPM Dar also shed light on strategic initiatives, including the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), established to streamline investment processes across priority sectors, including agriculture, IT, minerals, energy, and tourism.

The participants, affiliated with institutions such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, and Goldman Sachs, engaged in a candid discussion on Pakistan’s investment landscape.

They shared valuable perspectives and expressed interest in exploring private sector-led initiatives that could contribute to Pakistan’s growth and complement broader efforts to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.

