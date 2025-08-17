BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Wasim Iqbal Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices have dropped significantly, with a reduction of Rs12.84 per litre effective August 16, 2025.

This price cut is due to a review of international oil prices, adjustments in the exchange rate, and a change in the Inter Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM).

The average of Platts, including incidentals and duty rate for HSD, has decreased by Rs10.12, bringing the price from Rs180.36 to Rs170.24 per litre. The PSO exchange rate adjustment also contributed to the reduction, falling from Rs3.21 to just 13 paisa per litre.

The ex-refinery rate saw a substantial drop of Rs13.20 per litre, moving from Rs183.57 to Rs170.37.

HSD price cut by Rs12.84

The only upward factor was the IFEM, which increased by 21 paisa, from Rs6.24 to Rs6.45 per litre.

While HSD prices have fallen, petrol prices have stable. The average of Platts for petrol, including incidentals and duty rate, rose by 72 paisa, from Rs159.25 to Rs159.97 per litre. The PSO exchange rate for petrol also increased by 26 paisa, from 37 to 63 paisa per liter. However, the IFEM rate for petrol saw a decrease of 47 paisa, from Rs8.70 to Rs8.23 per litre.

Currently, HSD is priced at Rs272.99 per litre and petrol at Rs264.61 per litre, with these prices in effect until August 31. There have been no changes to the petroleum levy on either fuel.

The government continues to charge a petroleum levy of Rs77.01 per litre on HSD and Rs78.02 per litre on petrol, along with a carbon levy of Rs2.50.

