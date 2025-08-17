BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
World Print 2025-08-17

Blast at Russian gunpowder factory kills 11

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

MOSCOW: At least 11 people were killed and dozens more injured in a factory blast in a Russian region outside Moscow, Russian authorities said Saturday. Russian state officials said the blast took place at a factory in the Ryazan region, with independent media reporting that it was a gunpowder plant. Russian emergency officials said they were working around the clock to clear the damage.

“Unfortunately, 11 people were killed,” the emergency situations ministry said on social media, publishing photographs of debris and severe damage to a building. It added that 130 people were injured in the blast. According to independent media reports, the explosion happened at the Elastik gunpowder and ammunition factory. In 2021, a blast at the same plant killed 17 people. Local authorities in the Ryazan region announced a day of mourning.

“Flags will be lowered on the territory of the whole region,” Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said on Telegram. Fatal factory accidents are not uncommon in Russia.

