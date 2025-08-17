BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-17

Gold prices higher as US price data dims hopes of big Fed cut

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

NEW YORK: Gold prices edged higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, but were poised for a weekly decline after hotter-than-expected US producer price data dampened prospects for a super-sized September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $3,340.59 per ounce as of 0941 GMT. Bullion has lost 1.7% for the week. US gold futures for December delivery edged up 0.1% to $3,387.50.

The US dollar index fell 0.4%, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. “In the short term, gold has a heightened inverse relationship to moves in the US dollar, which in turn is being whipsawed by economic data and fast news on both tariffs and Ukraine,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

US producer prices increased by the most in three years in July amid a surge in the costs of goods and services, data showed on Thursday, signalling inflation pressures in the pipeline. Weekly jobless claims also came in lower than expected, at 224,000 compared to forecasts of 228,000.

The data dampened bets, fanned by benign consumer price data and comments from US Treasury Secretary Bessent earlier this week, that the Fed’s next cut might be more than a quarter-point.

Non-yielding gold typically performs well in low-interest-rate environments. US consumer price data showed only a marginal increase in July, briefly boosting hopes for large-size rate cut by the Fed. “We have seen in the past that gold price corrections get smaller and smaller, suggesting that some buyers, who missed out in the past, use these price setbacks as a way to gain exposure to the yellow metal,” said UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

On the geopolitical front, investors are awaiting the outcome of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting in Alaska later in the day. Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.5% to $37.79 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9% to $1,345.02, and palladium was down 1.2% to $1,131.56.

Gold gold rate Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices higher as US price data dims hopes of big Fed cut

Benami transactions: SC not required to decide pleas on basis of mere suspicion: Justice Mazhar

Karachi’s development Sindh govt’s responsibility: federal minister

Dar in UK for AI, digital tech talks

World Bank rates $195m power project’s progress as ‘fairly satisfactory’

NDMA issues advisory to stop tourism to mountainous regions

PM takes personal charge of response to severe flooding in KP

Putin writes condolence to President

KP death toll climbs to over 307: PDMA

Payments made to cover Naqvi’s expenses: Rs4.17m malfeasance uncovered in PCB

Exchange rate adjustment, IFEM change led to HSD price cut

Read more stories