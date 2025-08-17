BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-17

Tourism expo in October: Tajik official extends invitation to PM’s coordinator

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation from Tajikistan, led by Major General Nazirzoda Savzaali, Head of the Agency for the Provision of Special Property under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, arrived here to explore avenues of bilateral cooperation.

In their honor, a dinner was hosted by Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism.

The event was attended by Saidjon Shafizoda, Charge d’Affaires of Tajikistan in Pakistan, the Defence Attaché, and senior executives from Fauji Foods, where discussions were held on potential export products from Pakistan to Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the Tajik delegation formally extended an invitation to Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan to participate in their upcoming tourism expo in October and share his expertise on the subject.

Sardar Yasir, in turn, facilitated the delegation’s connections with various industries across Lahore and Karachi, opening new prospects for trade and collaboration.

