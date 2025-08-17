Bilawal meets with Dy Speaker G-B

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed the Sindh government to immediately coordinate with the governor of Gilgit-Baltistan for relief efforts of flood-affected people.

The PPP chairman gave the direction in a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Sadia Danish, who called on him at Zardari House in Islamabad on Saturday.

Member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Jameel Ahmed and President of PPP District Ghizer Syed Jalal Shah was present in the meeting.

The Gilgit-Baltistan leaders briefed Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the damages caused by recent floods and heavy rains in the region.

