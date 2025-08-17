Maryam telephones CM KPK to condole loss of lives

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur. She expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the affected families. She also expressed her profound condolence over the martyrdoms in the Rescue Helicopter crash.

During the conversation, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that all resources of the Punjab government are placed at the disposal of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people in this time of difficulty.