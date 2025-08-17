Economic boost: Tanveer pushes for greater autonomy for LGs

KARACHI: SM Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group, emphasized the need for devolving powers to lower tiers of governance to bolster the country’s economy.

Speaking at a press conference at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Tanveer pointed out that despite a significant increase in population from 32 million to 240 million, the country’s administrative structure remains unchanged with only four provinces.

“The country has vast mineral resources worth billions of dollars, and every division has economic potential,” Tanveer said. “No administrator can single-handedly drive economic growth; it requires local ownership and empowerment.”

Tanveer expressed FPCCI’s support for creating new provinces if the government believes it can stimulate economic progress. He stressed that a strong economy is crucial for Pakistan to compete with regional rivals, particularly India.

“We need to become an Asian Tiger to strengthen our economy and tackle our enemies,” Tanveer said, adding that a conference would like be held in Islamabad soon to discuss ways in this regards and added that parliamentarians would also be invited. He said that the 18th amendment must be implemented in true spirit.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram, SVP FPCCI Saqib Fayyaz Mangoo and others attended the press conference.

