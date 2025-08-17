BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
Aug 17, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-17

SC’s review board orders govt to release 38 foreign inmates

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: The Supreme Court’ review board on Saturday ordered release of 39 foreign inmates as they have completed their jail term under the charges of smuggling and crossing border illegally.

Earlier, 35 men and four women belonging to India, Africa, Kenya, Bangladesh, and other countries were produced before the review board proceeding with the matter at Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry. The review board also directed to provide food and medical facilities to the prisoners and ordered to send them back to their respective countries immediately.

Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail and other relevant officials along with a team of doctors who examined the foreign prisoners, were also present in the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court Kot Lakhpat Jail smuggling foreign prisoners

