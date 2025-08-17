Business & Finance Print 2025-08-17
Envoy speaks at FPCCI’s meeting ‘Pakistan and Ethiopia face many similar challenges’
KARACHI: Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jamal Baker Abdullah has said that Pakistan and Ethiopia face many similar economic and environmental challenges.
Speaking at FPCCI’s Pakistan-Ethiopia Business Council meeting he said Ethiopia’s economic growth rate has reached 8.2 percent per annum. There is immense bilateral trade potential between Pakistan and Ethiopia, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI.
