DPM Ishaq Dar to undertake official visit to UK from tomorrow

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday (tomorrow).

During his visit, FM Dar will hold meetings in London with his British counterpart Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan Hamish Falconer and Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Foreign Office said.

Dar will also inaugurate Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London. The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.

The DPM, who was set to meet the British-Pakistani community during his two-days visit to the UK, cancelled the community event, expressing solidarity with the flood-victims in Pakistan.

In a show of solidarity, the foreign minister announced he would not hold his planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora. He expressed his solidarity with those who are grieving and said a need to ensure full attention remains on national relief efforts.

"My sincere regrets to all the organisers of the community event," he said.

“My sincere regrets to all the organisers of the community event,” he said.

Earlier the FO said, the foreign minister will interact with the British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders and representatives of the British-Pakistani community as well.

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Pakistan has crossed 300, local officials were quoted as saying by Reuters on Saturday.

Hundreds have been killed in recent weeks as Pakistan experienced more rain than usual during the current monsoon season, washing away roads and buildings.