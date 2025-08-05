Pakistan, UK agree to deepen defence cooperation

Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of defence, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The development came during a high-level meeting between British High Commissioner H.E. Jane Marriott and Federal Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj in Rawalpindi, read a statement.

During the meeting, the federal minister stated that Pakistan considers the United Kingdom a close friend and a genuine development partner.

Pakistan, UK ministers announce new steps aimed at boosting trade

“He pointed out that frequent interaction had been useful in coordinating our approaches to various bilateral, regional and international issues. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in all fields, including defence, “read the statement.

The British High Commissioner also expressed her commitment to strengthening the UK-Pakistan relationship and working with Pakistan on shared priorities, including bilateral trade and defence production.

Meanwhile, Harraj expressed hope that Pak-UK bilateral relations will continue to evolve on the principles of shared common interest.

Last month, ministers from the UK and Pakistan announced new measures to boost trade between the two countries, following the launch of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue.

The ministers announced the creation of a new UK-Pakistan Business Advisory Council, bringing together senior business leaders and government officials to facilitate high-value trade and investment.

The council will provide strategic advice on policy reform, offer a confidential forum for engagement, and help promote commercial opportunities by addressing market access challenges and sharing best practices.

The UK has also announced up to £200,000 to support Pakistan’s aspirations to attract investment from the UK. The funds will provide technical assistance for investor outreach, and support matchmaking between Pakistani investors and UK-based opportunities.

Bilateral trade is currently valued at £4.7 billion.