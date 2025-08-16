BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-16

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Tahir Amin Published 16 Aug, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to accelerate government’s development agenda, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired three consecutive high-level meetings on Friday to review progress on key social impact initiatives.

These projects — focused on skill development, farmer empowerment, and energy efficiency — are slated for launch in the coming weeks and are central to the Prime Minister’s vision for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The initiatives are being implemented in close coordination with relevant ministries, regulatory bodies, financial institutions, and technical partners, and are designed to generate measurable social impact while aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

The first meeting reviewed the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond, the country’s first outcomes-based, impact-linked financing instrument to be raised domestically.

Developed under the Social Impact Financing Framework created by a Ministry of Finance-led committee constituted by the prime minister, and under the leadership of the finance minister, this instrument will serve as the first in a broader programme to mobilise funding from both domestic and international private and philanthropic capital.

All social impact financing will be tied to one or more of the six priority pillars outlined in the Framework and linked to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The finance minister observed that the Pakistan Skills Impact Bond must be positioned as a “trailblazer” that not only meets immediate development needs but also sets a precedent for attracting a more diverse and deeper investor base. He stressed that this was an opportunity to demonstrate that Pakistan could lead in innovative financing approaches, capable of attracting outcomes funders from around the globe.

The second meeting focused on the National Subsistence Farmers Support Scheme (NSFSS), a flagship component of the ECC-approved Access to Finance framework for farmers. Inspired by the prime minister and driven by the Ministry of Finance-led task force under the direction of the finance minister, the NSFSS will unlock digitally enabled, uncollateralised bank loans for smallholder farmers—those owning or cultivating up to 12.5 acres of land, including tenant farmers.

By leveraging agronomy-related satellite data through the Land Information and Management System (LIMS), banks will integrate this data into their credit scoring models, enabling the provision of loans for agricultural inputs at reasonable mark-up rates, in contrast to the high costs associated with informal lending from middlemen.

The State Bank of Pakistan is collaborating with banks and the Pakistan Banks’ Association to operationalise the scheme via a centralised portal developed and managed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), ensuring an end-to-end digital customer journey.

The finance minister noted that this would be “the first time space technology will be driving agricultural credit decisions on a national scale” and that the initiative represented “a breakthrough moment” for rural financing in Pakistan.

He also pointed out that with 97 percent of farmers owning less than 12.5 acres as per the latest 7th Agriculture Census, the scheme was directly targeted at the segment most in need of affordable credit, and it would have a transformative impact on rural livelihoods, agricultural productivity, and financial inclusion.

The third meeting reviewed progress on the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme, an energy efficiency initiative co-developed by the Power Division’s National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) in collaboration with banks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

finance minister agriculture sector PITB power sector Power Division SDGs Muhammad Aurangzeb NEECA PM Fan Replacement Programme key social impact initiatives NSFSS

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories