PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb has directed that all requisite actions be completed within the next two to three weeks to enable the launch of the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme’s first phase, along with the initial batch of participating banks, by the end of the month.

Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the progress on the readiness and forthcoming launch of the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, governor State Bank of Pakistan, chairman Pakistan Banks’ Association, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, stakeholders presented detailed updates on the programme’s operational readiness and its expected roll-out schedule.

The participants reviewed the progress shared by National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on progress regarding completion of key preconditions, including the finalisation of agreements with participating banks, integration of banking systems, and the facilitative role of the Punjab Technology Investment Board and Power Information Technology Company in providing technological solutions for expediting the implementation process.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the prime minister’s special emphasis on this initiative, underscoring its significance in promoting energy efficiency, fostering financial inclusion, and contributing to economic stability. He noted that the programme has the potential to influence consumer behaviour positively, reduce energy consumption, and offer broader economic benefits.

The minister appreciated the active participation and collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, particularly the banking sector, in advancing this vital national initiative. He directed that all requisite actions be completed within the next two to three weeks to enable the launch of the programme’s first phase, along with the initial batch of participating banks, by the end of the month.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment from all participants to ensure timely and seamless execution of the programme, in line with the government’s broader economic and energy sector reform agenda.

