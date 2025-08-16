Forex reserves up $11m

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves rose by $11 million during the week ended August 8, 2025.

According to the SBP’s weekly report, reserves held by the state bank increased to $14.243 billion from $14.232 billion a week earlier. In contrast, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks fell by $10 million to $5.253 billion.

As a result, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves remained largely unchanged at $19.497 billion.

