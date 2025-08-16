BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-16

JazzCash, EFU Life launch fully digital insurance service

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 06:54am

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading digital wallet, and EFU Life, one of the country’s premier life and health insurers, have partnered to launch a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end digital insurance journey set to reshape the way millions of Pakistanis access insurance.

This strategic collaboration aims to simplify and digitize the entire insurance value chain from instant policy subscription to seamless servicing and claims, making insurance more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly than ever before.

From instant policy subscription via multiple digital touch points, to seamless customer servicing and 24-hour claim settlement, the entire process is being reimagined with speed, transparency, and accessibility at its core.

The partnership is rooted in an omni-channel approach, ensuring customers can engage across app, call centre, web, or even WhatsApp anytime, anywhere. The experience will be further enriched with value-added features such as health advisory; wellness benefits, and digital claim tracking, all bundled within affordable plans.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murtaza Ali, president of JazzCash, commented: “With insurance penetration at just 0.87 per cent in Pakistan, there’s a clear gap in both access and awareness. Through this partnership with EFU Life, we’re using technology to close that gap, delivering affordable coverage at scale and enabling millions to safeguard their futures with insurance that is tailored to their needs.”

Mohammed Ali Ahmed, CEO of EFU Life, added to this: “This launch marks a major step forward in EFU Life’s mission to democratize insurance access in Pakistan. For too long, protection products have been seen as complex, slow, and out of reach for many.

By combining our product innovation and underwriting expertise with JazzCash’s unmatched digital reach, we are creating an experience that is fast, fair, and frictionless. This is more than just a digital channel, it’s a transformation of the entire insurance journey, enabling us to serve customers with the speed, trust, and convenience they deserve. Our focus remains on delivering solutions that truly meet the needs of people, wherever they are, and this collaboration is a strong testament to that commitment.”

By combining JazzCash’s national scale of over 20 million active users and EFU Life’s product and actuarial expertise, this collaboration is poised to deliver transformative impact across Pakistan. From urban centres to remote communities, it opens the door to secure, digital-first protection for underserved populations who have long been excluded from traditional insurance channels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jazz EFU JazzCash EFU Life digital insurance services

Comments

200 characters

JazzCash, EFU Life launch fully digital insurance service

Govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74pc YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories