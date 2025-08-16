BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
‘Population projected to reach 385m by 2050’

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal revealed that Pakistan’s population has surpassed 241 million and is projected to reach 385 million by 2050.

While addressing the “National Workshop on Population and Development” on Friday, he said that the population issue is not merely about numbers, but directly linked to the country’s development and future.

“We must decide whether we want to raise generations that are hungry, sick, and intellectually weak, or healthy, strong, and intelligent,” he stated.

“Our religion does not oppose family planning,” he stressed, adding that in today’s world, a nation’s real strength lies not in numbers but in intellectual capacity.

The minister warned that rapid population growth poses serious threats to employment, public health, food security, and water resources. He emphasised that balancing the number of children with available resources can improve their health.

Iqbal urged the federal and provincial governments to ensure policy continuity and equitable resource distribution. He said that the recommendations from today’s consultations would become part of a practical framework.

He called for increasing women’s participation in the workforce to 50 per cent and expressed commitment to act on the dialogue’s recommendations on population.

The minister further informed that, on the prime minister’s instructions, a committee has been formed to address the population issue, with consultations to be held with all provinces.

