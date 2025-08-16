BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
BOP 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
CNERGY 7.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 88.19 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
DGKC 184.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.42%)
FFL 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
GCIL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (7.34%)
HUBC 158.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-1.33%)
KEL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 85.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
NBP 146.87 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.13%)
PREMA 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
PRL 31.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.34%)
PTC 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
SNGP 117.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.08%)
SSGC 41.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 14,962 Decreased By -32 (-0.21%)
BR30 42,079 Decreased By -312.2 (-0.74%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-16

72pc cos rely on multi-vendor ecosystems: report

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The majority of companies (72%) rely on multi-vendor ecosystems despite the fact that such fragmented security solutions lead to operational and financial strains. Such findings were revealed in the recent Kaspersky’s research.

In this regard, a leading cybersecurity company conducted a global survey. A study titled “Improving resilience: cybersecurity through system immunity,” conducted by Kaspersky, examined how organizations manage cybersecurity today, focusing on vendor fragmentation, operational inefficiencies and future consolidation plans. The survey was conducted across the META (the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa) region, as well as Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of cybersecurity management across organizations, highlighting significant challenges associated with multi-vendor security environments.

The findings reveal that nearly half of security professionals (43%) find their security stacks to be overly complex and time-consuming to maintain, which hampers their ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats. This complexity often results from the use of multiple security solutions from different vendors, each with its own management interface and operational requirements.

Furthermore, 42% of organizations experience budget overruns attributable to overlapping solutions. Compatibility issues exacerbate these difficulties as 41% of respondents indicate that they cannot automate security processes effectively because their tools lack proper integration, leading to manual interventions and increased chances of human error.

Additionally, 39% struggle with inconsistent threat visibility, as data collected from various vendors often fails to correlate seamlessly, creating blind spots and reducing overall situational awareness.

Despite these persistent challenges, a majority of organizations continue to operate within multi-vendor environments - 72% currently manage security across multiple providers. Interestingly, nearly half (48%) believe that a single cybersecurity provider could sufficiently meet all their needs, suggesting a recognition of the potential benefits of consolidation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Companies cybersecurity Kaspersky multi vendor

Comments

200 characters

72pc cos rely on multi-vendor ecosystems: report

Pakistan govt decides to import 85,000 MT of sugar

FBR sets Rs 200,000 cash payment limit, e-commerce CoD orders

Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR, BCA ratings

CDWP clears 15 projects worth Rs518.972bn

Aurangzeb reviews progress on key social impact initiatives

Exchange rate volatility: Pakistan govt plans to minimise risks with hedging

Import tariff cut on 300 products approved, Jam tells Senate

FY25 LSM output contracts by 0.74% YoY

Leghari asks Discos to coordinate with industrial units, SEZs

Ogra ups RLNG rate for SNGPL, SSGC

Read more stories