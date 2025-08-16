72pc cos rely on multi-vendor ecosystems: report

ISLAMABAD: The majority of companies (72%) rely on multi-vendor ecosystems despite the fact that such fragmented security solutions lead to operational and financial strains. Such findings were revealed in the recent Kaspersky’s research.

In this regard, a leading cybersecurity company conducted a global survey. A study titled “Improving resilience: cybersecurity through system immunity,” conducted by Kaspersky, examined how organizations manage cybersecurity today, focusing on vendor fragmentation, operational inefficiencies and future consolidation plans. The survey was conducted across the META (the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa) region, as well as Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of cybersecurity management across organizations, highlighting significant challenges associated with multi-vendor security environments.

The findings reveal that nearly half of security professionals (43%) find their security stacks to be overly complex and time-consuming to maintain, which hampers their ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats. This complexity often results from the use of multiple security solutions from different vendors, each with its own management interface and operational requirements.

Furthermore, 42% of organizations experience budget overruns attributable to overlapping solutions. Compatibility issues exacerbate these difficulties as 41% of respondents indicate that they cannot automate security processes effectively because their tools lack proper integration, leading to manual interventions and increased chances of human error.

Additionally, 39% struggle with inconsistent threat visibility, as data collected from various vendors often fails to correlate seamlessly, creating blind spots and reducing overall situational awareness.

Despite these persistent challenges, a majority of organizations continue to operate within multi-vendor environments - 72% currently manage security across multiple providers. Interestingly, nearly half (48%) believe that a single cybersecurity provider could sufficiently meet all their needs, suggesting a recognition of the potential benefits of consolidation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025