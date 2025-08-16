G-B, Buner: CM grieved over loss of human lives

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to cloud burst and other tragic incidents in Gilgit-Baltistan, Buner and other northern areas.

She has expressed her profound grief over the deaths of children and women. She has expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She vowed that the Punjab government stands with the calamity stricken people in this hour of grief.

Meanwhile,Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed his deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious human lives due to the floods caused by cloudbursts and torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

