Pakistan Navy launches third Hangor-class submarine in China

The Pakistan Navy launched its third Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M MANGRO (Desig), in a ceremony held in China on Friday.

The development comes months after the Navy unveiled its second Hangor-class submarine named PNS Shushuk.

The launching ceremony of submarine PNS/M MANGRO (Desig) was held at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd, Shuangliu Base, Wuhan, China. Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Project-2, Vice Admiral Abdul Samad graced the occasion as Chief Guest, according to a Pakistan Navy statement.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest stressed the significance of maritime security amid region’s current geo-strategic dynamics.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan Navy remains fully committed to defend national interests while fostering a secure and cooperative maritime environment.

Referring to Hangor-class submarines, he highlighted that their cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be instrumental in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability.

Commending the work of China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd (CSOC), he expressed satisfaction over progress of the project and remarked that Hangor-class submarine initiative would bring a fresh dimension to the enduring, time-honoured partnership between Pakistan and China.

The Government of Pakistan signed an agreement with CSOC to acquire eight Hangor-class submarines. Under the contract, four submarines are being built in China, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd (KS&EW) under Transfer of Technology (ToT) programme.

The launching ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from Pakistan and China, including representatives from Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company Ltd and China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Company Ltd.