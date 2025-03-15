Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-class submarine in China

The Pakistan Navy launched its second Hangor-class submarine, PNS Shushuk, in a ceremony held in China on March 15, 2025, the military’s media wing said.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, with Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, as the chief guest, according to the ISPR.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Bilgrami underscored the importance of maritime security and the Pakistan Navy’s role in safeguarding national interests and maintaining a favorable maritime environment.

“This project will undoubtedly add a new dimension to Pak-China friendship,” he said, highlighting the strategic significance of the submarine program.

The Hangor-class submarines are a key component of Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its naval fleet and enhance its defensive capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

The project is part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and China during the Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan, which includes the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines.

Under the agreement, four submarines will be constructed in China, while the remaining four will be built at the Karachi Shipyard under a Transfer of Technology (ToT) arrangement.