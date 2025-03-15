AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-class submarine in China

BR Web Desk Published March 15, 2025

The Pakistan Navy launched its second Hangor-class submarine, PNS Shushuk, in a ceremony held in China on March 15, 2025, the military’s media wing said.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials from both countries, with Vice Admiral Owais Ahmed Bilgrami, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, as the chief guest, according to the ISPR.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral Bilgrami underscored the importance of maritime security and the Pakistan Navy’s role in safeguarding national interests and maintaining a favorable maritime environment.

“This project will undoubtedly add a new dimension to Pak-China friendship,” he said, highlighting the strategic significance of the submarine program.

The Hangor-class submarines are a key component of Pakistan’s efforts to modernize its naval fleet and enhance its defensive capabilities in the Indian Ocean region.

The project is part of an agreement signed between Pakistan and China during the Chinese President’s visit to Pakistan, which includes the acquisition of eight Hangor-class submarines.

Under the agreement, four submarines will be constructed in China, while the remaining four will be built at the Karachi Shipyard under a Transfer of Technology (ToT) arrangement.

ISPR pakistan navy Pakistan and China

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Navy launches second Hangor-class submarine in China

‘Cruel and exploitative’: PPP vows all-out resistance against new net-metering regulations

IMF, Pakistan make ‘significant progress’ toward reaching Staff Level Agreement

Trump administration weighs travel ban on many countries including Pakistan

Nine militants killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Talks on first review of $7bn loan programme with IMF conclude

Govt to maintain petroleum prices, slash electricity tariffs in new relief plan

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Pharma sector: SIFC backs deregulation as exports surge

Hamas says ‘ball is in Israel’s court’ after hostage offer

Read more stories