Pakistan

Pakistan rejects statements regarding creation of ‘Greater Israel’

BR Web Desk Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 09:27pm

Pakistan condemned on Friday recent statements made by Israeli government for a ‘Greater Israel’ and called on the international community to reject such “provocative notions”.

“Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects recent statements made by the Israeli Occupying power, alluding to the creation of so-called Greater Israel, and its designs aimed at the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

Islamabad called on the international community to outrightly reject such provocative notions that constitute a “flagrant violation of the international law”, principles of the UN Charter, as well as the relevant United Nations resolutions.

Israel steps up Gaza City bombing after Netanyahu vow to expand offensive

“Such statements reflect the occupying power’s intention to entrench its illegal occupation, as well as its complete contempt for all international efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The international community must take immediate and tangible measures to prevent the occupying power from further destabilising the region, and to end its ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinians.“

Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

More than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s aggression since October 2023, according to Gaza health officials. Most of Gaza’s population has been displaced multiple times and its residents are facing a humanitarian crisis, with swaths of the territory reduced to rubble.

Palestine Gaza Strip Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza Israeli genocide

