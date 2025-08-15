BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025
Toronto stocks subdued as investors await pivotal US-Russia meet

Reuters Published August 15, 2025 Updated August 15, 2025 09:15pm

Canada’s main stock index was flat on Friday as investors awaited a high-stakes meeting between U.S.President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on a potential path to ending the war in Ukraine.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.03% at 27,924.45 points.

Among TSX sub-indexes, healthcare led weekly gains after a 3.7% rise on the day, boosted by a 37% weekly jump in Bausch Health Companies, its biggest rise since May 2023.

Materials was the biggest drag, down 0.5%, as gold prices traded with caution ahead of the Trump-Putin talks.

The stage was set for the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska, scheduled for 11 a.m. Alaska time (1900 GMT), to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine that Washington views as a potential path to ending Europe’s deadliest war since World War Two.

Trump said a second summit involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could follow if the talks go well.

“Short-term investors are hoping at least the meeting brings some kind of ceasefire or at least have continuous talks aswe’re moving towards the end of the summer,” said Michael Constantino, CEO at Webull Canada.

TSX’s moves also mimicked Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index, which was largely flat. However, the blue-chip The Dow Jones Industrial Average took the spotlight as it hit an all-time intraday high.

Despite the tepid moves, ongoing expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve easing have kept Canadian equities on track to finish the week higher. The TSX is up 0.5% so far this week.

Data on Friday showed Canadian factory sales grew 0.3% in June from May, led by petroleum, coal and food products, while wholesale trade rose 0.7% on gains in food, beverage and tobacco.

South of the border, retail sales rose by an expected 0.5% in July, but a spike in import prices raised concerns that U.S. tariffs could fuel inflation in the months ahead.

