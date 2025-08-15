BML 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
BOP 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
CNERGY 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 88.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
DCL 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 184.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.22%)
FCCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.78%)
HUBC 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.55%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
NBP 147.35 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.97%)
PAEL 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.3%)
POWER 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.22%)
PPL 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-2.09%)
PREMA 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.9%)
PRL 31.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.28%)
PTC 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
SNGP 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.6%)
SSGC 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
BR100 14,970 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 42,095 Decreased By -295.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 146,492 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.03%)
KSE30 44,833 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.05%)
Aug 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India plans sweeping consumption tax cuts by October to boost economy

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2025 08:21pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2025. REUTERS
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2025. REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India’s government will slash the consumption tax it charges consumers and businesses by October, a top official said on Friday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced sweeping tax reforms to boost the economy in the face of a trade conflict with Washington.

The federal government will propose a two-rate structure of 5% and 18%, doing away with the 12% and 28% tax that was imposed on some items, said the government official, who declined to be named as the plans are still private.

The plan is to bring “99%” of all the items that are in 12% category to 5%, the official said. That tax slab includes butter, fruit juices, and dry fruits, and any cuts to the basket could benefit the likes of Nestle to Hindustan Unilever to Procter & Gamble.

The tax cut plan comes amid growing tensions between New Delhi and Washington on steep U.S. tariffs on Indian goods. Modi on Friday made a public appeal to promote domestic products, and his supporters have been calling for boycott of American products.

Addressing the nation on its 79th independence day, Modi earlier said that the goods and services tax would be reformed and taxes lowered by Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, set to be celebrated in October this year.

India PM Modi vows October cuts to goods and services tax

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you. Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in goods and services tax. We are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country,” Modi said.

The final decision will be taken by the GST (goods and services taxes) Council, which is chaired by the finance minister and has all the state’s finance ministers as members, the official said. The council is set to meet by October.

Citi estimates that about 20% of items - including packaged food and beverages, apparel and hotel accommodation - fall under the 12% GST slab, accounting for 5-10% of consumption and 5-6% of GST revenue.

If most of these are moved to the 5% slab and some to the 18% slab, it could lead to a revenue loss of around 500 billion rupees, or 0.15% of GDP, potentially taking the total policy stimulus for households in the current 2025-26 financial year to 0.6%-0.7% of GDP, the brokerage said.

India indian economy India consumption tax

Comments

200 characters

India plans sweeping consumption tax cuts by October to boost economy

Pakistan, US vow to advance new trade agreement, boost trade & investment

RLNG import glut: Pakistan oil, gas production hit over two-decade low in FY25

Pakistan Navy launches third Hangor-class submarine in China

Pakistan rejects statements regarding creation of ‘Greater Israel’

PM Shehbaz launches Chinese textile group’s economic zone, expecting $400m in exports

Pakistan, Micronesia establish diplomatic relations

Privatisation Commission signs financial advisory pact for ZTBL sell-off

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $11mn to $14.24bn

Pak-US cooperation in fight against terrorism to yield positive results: security czar

KSE-100 Index closes flat as selling erases intra-day gains

Read more stories